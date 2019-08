Also available on the NBC app

Roseanne Barr exploded with emotion in a new video on her YouTube channel when discussing the racist tweet that ended her sitcom revival. The 65-year-old actress shrieked that she "thought the b****" – former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett – "was white," nearly two months after tweeting that the onetime government official looked like the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby."

