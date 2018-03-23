Roseanne Barr Flips Off Jimmy Kimmel While Discussing Politics: 'Zip That F--king Lip!'

Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Kimmel got into an animated exchange with Roseanne Barr over politics and the presidential election on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night. The late night host didn't hold back while asking the "Roseanne" star about her support for President Donald Trump and her former friendship with Hillary Clinton. The actress replied with several fiery responses that included flipping Jimmy off and telling him to, "Zip that f--king lip!" Watch for more from their intense conversation!

