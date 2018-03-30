Roseanne Barr Accuses Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg Of Giving A Nazi Salute

Also available on the NBC app

Roseanne Barr sparked controversy this week after promoting a conspiracy theory that accused Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg of giving a Nazi salute at the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington D.C. A Twitter user captured a screenshot of the "Roseanne" star's tweet, which was reportedly posted on Tuesday before the premiere of her ABC reboot. The actress later deleted the tweet and posted a correction.

