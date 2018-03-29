'Roseanne' Actress Sandra Bernhard Doesn't Understand Why Women Voted For Donald Trump

Also available on the NBC app

"Roseanne" actress Sandra Bernhard slammed female supporters of Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Beat With Ari Melber" on Thursday while talking about her guest-starring role on ABC's revival of the popular show. Ironically, Bernhard's longtime friend Roseanne Barr is an outspoken Trump supporter. The "Roseanne" co-creator and star also made her character Roseanne Conner pro-Trump in the series reboot.

