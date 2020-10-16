Main Content

Rose McGowan Fires Back At Sarah Jeffery Calling 'Charmed' Reboot Criticism 'Pathetic'

10/16/20
Rose McGowan fired back at Sarah Jeffery for calling her and Holly Marie Combs' criticism of the "Charmed" reboot "pathetic." The actress spoke out days after Sarah's comments about a resurfaced video of Rose telling Holly that the supernatural drama's 2018 revival, which stars Sarah, "sucks." Rose issued a lengthy message on her Instagram story, tagging Sarah and directly addressing the 24-year-old to let her know her opinion isn't personal.

