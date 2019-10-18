Rose Lenore Opens Up About Reuniting With Dad Robert Blake 18 Years After Mom's Tragic Death

Also available on the NBC app

On May 4, 2001, "In Cold Blood" actor Robert Blake's wife Bonnie Lee Bakley was killed while sitting in their parked car outside a Los Angeles area restaurant. Blake claimed he was not present when the shooting took place. He nonetheless was charged with her murder, tried and then acquitted, but a civil case later brought by Bonnie Lee's children found Blake liable in her death. Now, Blake and Bonnie Lee's daughter Rose Lenore – who was less than a year old when her mom died – is finally reconnecting with her father. Rose talked to Access Hollywood about this new chapter of her life and explained why she hasn't yet asked her dad about the night her mother was killed.

