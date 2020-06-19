Also available on the NBC app

Rose Byrne chatted with Access Hollywood Sibley Scoles about her new movie "Irresistible," which is available to stream on demand June 26. The actress gushed about working with Steve Carell and Jon Stewart on the film, and she hilariously revealed what It was like to lick Steve's face on the first day of set. Rose, who is close pals with Tiffany Haddish after starring in "Like A Boss" together, also spilled that the first time she met the comedian, Tiffany brought Common on their "blind date."

