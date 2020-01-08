Rose Byrne Chooses The Perfect Karaoke Song She'd Sing With Tiffany Haddish

Also available on the NBC app

Rose Byrne is ready to belt out a '90s classic with one of her celebrity pals! The "Like a Boss" star tells Access Hollywood why starring alongside fellow powerhouses Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek was such an empowering experience that also reminded her of filming 2011's "Bridesmaids." Rose also recalls doing karaoke with pal Paul Rudd and chooses the perfect '90s classic to perform with Tiffany. And, the Aussie discusses her role as Gloria Steinem in Hulu's upcoming miniseries "Mrs. America." "Like a Boss" hits theaters on Jan. 10.

