Award-winning country artist Rory Feek opened up about the ups and downs of parenting his daughter Indiana, 6, who has Down Syndrome, in the wake of his wife Joey’s passing over four years ago. The proud father told People that he has learned so much about his daughter over the past four years, including that “she can be whatever she wants to be.” Right now, Rory says Indy wants to become Moana, Cinderella, or Anne of Green Gables.

