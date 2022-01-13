Main Content

Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer Of The Ronettes, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the '60s pop icon who was the lead singer of The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78. The singer's family announced the sad news on Wednesday in a statement on her website, which reads in part, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."

