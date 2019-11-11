Also available on the NBC app

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared some cryptic messages on social media. One reads, "I forgive you but stay the f**k out of my life." As well as a message on his Instagram story which reads, "If you walked away from a toxic, negative abusive, one-sided, dead-end low vibrational relationship or friendship – you won." He wrote #facts over the message. His ex Jen Harley also shared a cryptic message that reads, "thank you , next." On top of the cryptic messages, Ronnie is pledging to be there for daughter Ariana Aky, whom she shares with Harley. "No matter what happens, what you’re going through, daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side! #always #iloveyoumonster," he wrote on Instagram.

