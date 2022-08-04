Main Content

Ronda Rousey Suspended From WWE

CLIP08/03/22

Ronda Rousey has been suspended from the WWE. On August 1, the WWE issued a statement about the news on their website writing, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended. An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women's Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall. Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: ronda rousey, WWE, wrestlers, wrestling, sports, athletes
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.