Also available on the NBC app

Ron Livingston’s iconic role as Jack Berger in “Sex and the City” is not one he easily forgets. The “Holly Slept Over” star told Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans that even though he first said the iconic line, “he’s just not that into you” he joked that he never got the book deal or the show that spun-off of that moment. The actor also dished about his fan-favorite film “Office Space” and his daughters’ obsession with the “Frozen” characters! “Holly Slept Over” is streaming now on digital and “A Million Little Things” airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Appearing: