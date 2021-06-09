Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ron Howard Calls Himself A ‘Lucky Fella’ On 46th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Cheryl After Marrying Her At 21!

CLIP06/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl celebrated a huge milestone in their marriage. On Monday, the 67-year-old director commemorated the couple’s 46th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. “Our 46th Wedding anniversary. Celebrated quietly but beautifully on the #GoldCoast #QLD on my day off from directing #ThirteenLives for #MGM and @imagineentertainment. I’m a lucky fella,” Ron gushed. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in June 1975 when Ron was just 21 years old!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Ron Howard, cheryl, Bryce Dallas, entertainment news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.