Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl celebrated a huge milestone in their marriage. On Monday, the 67-year-old director commemorated the couple’s 46th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. “Our 46th Wedding anniversary. Celebrated quietly but beautifully on the #GoldCoast #QLD on my day off from directing #ThirteenLives for #MGM and @imagineentertainment. I’m a lucky fella,” Ron gushed. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in June 1975 when Ron was just 21 years old!

