Romeo Beckham Enjoys Fun Day Out With Rumored Girlfriend Mia Moocher

Also available on the NBC app

Romeo Beckham seems to be living his best life! It appears he had a fun day out at the Tate in London with his rumored girlfriend Mia Moocher. He was seen in a now-deleted snap on her Instagram story. The 17-year-old also shared photos from his day out posing on the steps and smiling. In Sept. 2019, Mia shared a photo of Romeo writing, "Haps smiley bday Romo" next to a heart emoji. The duo was also spotted out and about the same month following Romeo's mom's fashion show as they stepped out for a family dinner.

Appearing: