"The Voice" Top 8 artists Rod Stokes and Maelyn Jarmon talk with Access ahead of the Season 16 semifinals about the surprises they have in store for their next performances – including another duet after their Cross Battles match-up! Plus, Rod reveals that he's discovered how much he loves getting his makeup done, and Maelyn dishes on what makes John Legend such a "chill" and insightful coach.

