Singer Rod Stewart is not pleased that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be joining the Queen and the rest of the royal family to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine the 73-year-old said he was, “disappointed that Harry and Meghan have decided not to spend Christmas with the Queen this year,” adding that he flew around the world to spend time with his parents when they were the Queen’s age. Sir Rod Stewart’s parents passed away in the ‘90s.

