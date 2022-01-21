Also available on the nbc app

Rock superstar Meat Loaf has died at 74. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," a post to his official Facebook page said. Cher paid tribute to the late singer on Twitter. "Had So Much Fun With [Meat Loaf] When We Did "Dead Ringer." [I] Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?" She wrote.

