Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Star, Dead At 49

"Another World" Actress, Robyn Griggs, has died at the age of 49. The soap star's passing was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories," a friend wrote. Robyn, who was best known for her roles on "One Life to Live" and "Another World," revealed that she was battling stage four endocervical adeno cancer in 2020.

