Robyn Crawford Claims Whitney Houston 'Never Mentioned' Alleged Molestation By Singer's Cousin

Whitney Houston's close friend and confidant Robyn Crawford is disputing the disturbing claims that Whitney's cousin Dee Dee Warwick molested Whitney as a child. During an appearance on "TODAY," the "A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston" memoirist said Whitney "never mentioned to [her] that she was molested by Dee Dee," despite the fact that they "talked a lot about our families." "If there was any truth to that, I would know about it," she added. Robyn additionally went on to discuss how she felt about Whitney's ex-husband Bobby Brown and shared her take on if she and Whitney ever really had a falling out.

