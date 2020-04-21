Also available on the nbc app

"The Princess Bride" stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright gave fans the best quarantine surprise by reuniting over video chat, more than three decades after their cult-classic movie first hit theaters. During their conversation, the former screen partners revealed that the film would be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 1. "Does that mean we'll get to take a selfie with Mickey?" Robin joked of their new link to the House of Mouse. "They better say 'as you wish' to that, or I want no part of it," Cary quipped in reply.

