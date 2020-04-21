Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering After Second Heart Surgery In 2 Years
"The Princess Bride" stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright gave fans the best quarantine surprise by reuniting over video chat, more than three decades after their cult-classic movie first hit theaters. During their conversation, the former screen partners revealed that the film would be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 1. "Does that mean we'll get to take a selfie with Mickey?" Robin joked of their new link to the House of Mouse. "They better say 'as you wish' to that, or I want no part of it," Cary quipped in reply.