Robin Williams' Son Zak Gets Really Personal About Dad's Death: 'I Was Very Traumatized'

Zak Williams is getting personal about the loss of his father, Robin Williams. Shortly after the five-year anniversary of the comedian's sudden passing, the entrepreneur and mental health advocate addressed the trauma surrounding his father's loss in a Q&A with the mental health chat community 18percent. Zak discussed his decision to become a mental health advocate, how he neglected to take care of himself after Robin's death and the biggest lesson he learned from his dad's life. Zak also revealed that the greatest way he honors Robin's memory is by "being a present father" to his infant son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams.

