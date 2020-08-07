Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but never forgotten. Robin Williams is remembered in an emotional documentary that sheds new light on his heartbreaking final days. "Robin's Wish" explores the Oscar winner's battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative illness many didn't even know he had. Robin sadly took his own life in 2014 at age 63 and now his loved ones are sharing previously unknown details about his journey in the hopes of preserving his iconic legacy even further.

Appearing: