Robin Williams' daughter continues to hold his memory close to her heart. The day before the sixth anniversary of his death, Zelda Williams took to Twitter to announce that she would be taking a break from social media to observe the tragic passing of her father. "It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she wrote. " As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed." The beloved actor and comedian died by suicide on August 11, 2014 at age 63.

