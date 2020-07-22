Also available on the NBC app

Zelda Williams is keeping her dad's legacy of kindness and humor alive on a special day. The late Robin Williams would have turned 69 on July 21, and his daughter decided to use the occasion as an opportunity to pay it forward. "Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (and that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," she wrote on Twitter. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

