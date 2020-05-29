Also available on the nbc app

Robin Williams’ grandson is slowly learning about the late star. Robin’s son Zak revently spoke to People and revealed how he is introducing the late actors to his child. “His mom and I have certainly considered how we want to introduce my son’s grandfather, my dad, into his life. Certainly through his movies and the cartoons that he participated in is a great way. My son, Mickey, points at a cel that we have in his room of my dad that has the genie from ‘Aladdin’,” he told People.

Appearing: