Also available on the nbc app

Robin Thicke joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for “Access Daily” to chat about the latest season of the “Masked Singer.” The singer called this season “more difficult than ever.” He explained why it’s trickier to guess who is the voice underneath the mask this time around, “In the beginning we would all work together to help each other but now they have first impression guesses because they noticed that we would piggyback each other’s guesses. I think the producers find a way to make it more challenging every season.” “Masked Singer” airs Wednesday nights on Fox.

Appearing: