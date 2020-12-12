Also available on the nbc app

It's a boy! Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have welcomed their third child and first son together. April shared the happy news in a cute Instagram announcement on Friday, posting a heartwarming photo of her and their little one cuddling in the hospital. Though the happy new mom of three kept most details under wraps, at least for now, she did reveal the newborn's name in her caption, writing, "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much." The bundle of joy joins big sisters Mia, 2, and 1-year-old Lola. Robin is also dad to 10-year-old son Julian from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

