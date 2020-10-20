Also available on the nbc app

Robert Redford is mourning the loss of his son James. The actor’s rep spoke out to People, giving an update about how the 84-year-old was feeling saying that Robert is “mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy. The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”

Appearing: