Fans are getting another peak at Robert Pattinson's voice as Batman. On Thursday, DC released a six-second teaser for the upcoming "The Batman" film. The short clip only features footage of the Bat Signal lit up in red but also showcases RPatz's take on the superhero's voice. The teaser was released in anticipation of a new full trailer debuting at DC Fandom this Saturday. This isn't the first-time fans have heard Robert voice the iconic character. In August 2020 he was previously heard saying "I'm vengeance" in the film's original teaser trailer.

