Robert Pattinson Was 'F***ing Furious' When 'Batman' Casting Leaked: I Hadn't Even Auditioned Yet

Robert Pattinson thought he'd lost the role of a lifetime before he even officially had it. The "Twilight" alum admitted to Variety that he hadn't actually auditioned to play the Caped Crusader in 2021's "The Batman" when news of his casting broke prematurely. Robert recalled obsessively Googling himself on a flight as backlash came flooding in, but explained why he actually welcomed the negativity.

