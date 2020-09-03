Also available on the nbc app

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. The news comes as it was announced that production on Pattinson’s film “The Batman” had come to a halt as someone on set tested positive for Coronavirus. Warner brothers has not commented on the record about who had tested positive but they issued a statement that reads, “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Access has reached out to Warner Brothers and Pattinson’s team for comment.

