Men apparently don't get better looking than Robert Pattinson – it's officially down to a science! The "Twilight" star has been deemed the most handsome man in the world, according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a physical perfection measurement dating back to Ancient Greece. Dr. Julian De Silva of the Centre for Advances Facial and Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London tells the Daily Mail that his analysis of celebrities' faces resulted in Pattinson as the "clear winner" with a score of 92.15 percent – beating out Henry Cavill and Bradley Cooper!

