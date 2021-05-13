Also available on the nbc app

Robert Irwin had an interesting passenger in his car this week—an alligator! The 17-year-old posted a video on his Twitter Tuesday showing him taking alligator Sanchez for a ride. The son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was moving Sanchez across the Australia Zoo to a newly renovated billabong. “I think he enjoyed the ride,” Robert tweeted. And that he did! In the fun video Sanchez can be seen peaking his head up the window of his car and starring at all of the trees in the zoo.

Appearing: