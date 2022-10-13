Main Content

Robert Irwin Says Sister Bindi Irwin Is Encouraging Him To Date For This Funny Reason

Bindi Irwin is ready for her younger brother to find love! In a new interview, Robert Irwin revealed that his sister his eager for him to jump into the dating pool – all to take some of the focus off of her. He told E! News, "It's pretty funny because of course my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around. 'Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets.' There's always so many crazy things that happen, so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"

