Robert Irwin Recreates Late Dad Steve's Eye-Popping Crocodile Photo 15 Years Later

Like father, like son! Robert Irwin is literally following in his late father's crocodile-loving footsteps. The teen shared a heartwarming side-by-side look at himself feeding the same croc Steve did 15 years earlier – in the exact same place! It's far from the first time Robert and his family have honored Steve's passion for animals, though. He, sister Bindi and mom Terri are dedicating their life to wildlife conservancy and got visibly emotional when accepting a milestone honor on Steve's behalf.

