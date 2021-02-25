Also available on the nbc app

Robert Irwin is ready to report for uncle duties! The wildlife conservationist tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how "over the moon" he is for sister Bindi Irwin to give birth to her first child. Robert then reflects on the now-viral moment when he referred to pregnant Bindi as "massive" on live TV earlier this month and reveals that she "took it pretty well," but he's now choosing his words quite carefully! Robert also teases his upcoming guest appearance on Australia's Emmy-winning animated series "Bluey," airing Feb. 26 on Disney Channel. And, he shares how much it means to him and his family to debut never-before-seen footage of his late dad Steve Irwin on their new YouTube channel.

