Robert Irwin is sharing more heartwarming details about the moment he walked his older sister down the aisle. The 17-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin accompanied Bindi to the altar at her wedding to Chandler Powell last spring. When he, Bindi, Chandler and his mom Terri all virtually stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week, Robert told Kelly that getting to take on his dad's role was a very moving experience. “I was incredibly emotional at the same time – not only being so proud and it being such a happy day, but also kind of thinking how much I wished that Dad could have been there, and that was his job to walk her down the aisle. But I felt very honored to be there, I guess sort of on his behalf, and we definitely felt him on the day,” he shared.

