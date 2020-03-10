Also available on the nbc app

Robert Irwin is keeping his dad's truck in the family. The 16-year-old posted a pic of himself standing next to Steve Irwin's old "ute" (Australian for "utility vehicle") and wrote, "Here we go! I’m so excited to finally start driving... and happy to be learning in the best car - Dad’s old Ute!!" The truck has been a staple in the family, having been a central part of Steve's memorial service in 2006, and Bindi learned to drive with the same wheels.

