Also available on the NBC app

Robert Irwin is truly passionate about wildlife. The 16-year-old was on Australia’s “Sunrise” where he became super emotional talking about the animals affected by the fires down under. “It's definitely an ongoing issue and we're just trying to do our best to help in any way we can,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “But it's a pretty tough situation. We’re absolutely heartbroken,” he continued. On top of the emotional appearance, the photographer also shared a screen grab of a story about how his family has helped rescue 90k animals from the fire saying, “Proud to be one of the many who are coming together to try to affect some positive change during this incredibly difficult time.”

Appearing: