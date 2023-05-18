Main Content

Robert Irwin Describes His Ideal Partner, Reveals If He'd Try Acting & More! (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP05/17/23

Robert Irwin is joining Access Hollywood for a fun round of "Golf Cart Confessions"! The wildlife conservationist enjoyed a golf cart ride through the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot and answered lots of fun questions, including his celebrity crush, favorite Australian slang, what he's looking for in a partner, what movie franchise he'd join and what actor he'd cast as himself in a movie!

Tags: Robert Irwin, celebrity, golf cart confessions, Universal Studios Hollywood, irwins, Steve Irwin
