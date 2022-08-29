Robert Irwin is rescuing a surprise guest from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve shower! In an endearing "just like dad" moment the Crocodile Hunter's son gets hands on with the snake in a video shared to his Instagram on Friday. "Finding an unexpected visitor to the outdoor shower at our camp on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve… thought I'd give him a helping hand," he captioned a video saving the reptile.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight