Main Content

Robert Irwin Channels Dad Steve Irwin By Rescuing Snake From The Shower

CLIP08/29/22

Robert Irwin is rescuing a surprise guest from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve shower! In an endearing "just like dad" moment the Crocodile Hunter's son gets hands on with the snake in a video shared to his Instagram on Friday. "Finding an unexpected visitor to the outdoor shower at our camp on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve… thought I'd give him a helping hand," he captioned a video saving the reptile.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin, snake
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.