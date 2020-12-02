Also available on the nbc app

Robert Irwin celebrated his 17th birthday by honoring his late dad Steve Irwin. The wildlife warrior shared a compilation of home movies showing precious memories with his dad that were put together by the Australia Zoo. In one of the clips, Steve Irwin reveals his life mission was to become a dad. Steve known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ died in a diving expedition in Australia in 2006.

Appearing: