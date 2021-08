Also available on the nbc app

Robert Irwin might have a hard time getting out of this one! The wildlife conservationist teased his sister Bindi while stopping by the Australian morning show "Sunrise" on Feb. 9 with mom Terri Irwin. When talking about Bindi’s final weeks of her pregnancy, he quipped, “She's massive now!” After Terri jovially punched him in the arm, he added, “Like, in a good way! No, like, it's special! … She's not here now.”

