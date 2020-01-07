Also available on the NBC app

Robert and Terri Irwin skyped into Access Daily to give hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans an update about the heartbreaking Australia wildfires. "It's definitely really, really heartbreaking for us. For us it's a family, our mission and our goal has always been to continue the wildlife work that dad started so many years ago. I think if he were here today he would be in a lot of distress about what's going on," Robert said. The mother-son duo also shared that if you would like more information about helping with the ongoing fires, you can learn more at https://wildlifewarriors.org.au.

