Access
WEEKDAYS

Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter's Cause Of Death Revealed Hours Before Her Son's Body Was Found

CLIP04/08/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's cause of death has been revealed. Just days after Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, disappeared in an apparent canoeing accident, authorities have reportedly confirmed the mom of three passed away from accidental drowning. Her husband, David McKean, shared in an emotional Facebook post on April 3 that Maeve, 40, and Gideon had paddled out into a sheltered cove near her mother's home on Chesapeake Bay the previous day, to retrieve a ball they'd been playing with. Gideon’s body was reportedly recovered on April 8, 2,000 feet from where police found his late mother.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, robert f kennedy, maeve kennedy, maeve kennedy mckean, maeve mckean, maeve kennedy son, maeve kennedy gideon, deaths, Kennedy Family, Kennedys, celebrity deaths
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Christina Anstead's Estranged Husband Ant Tags Her In Sweet Video Of 1-Year-Old Son Hudson Walking
CLIP 10/16/20
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Update Since Announcing Pregnancy Loss: 'We Are Okay'
CLIP 10/16/20
Tyler Posey Had A 'Big Crush' On Kristen Stewart Before 'Twilight' Audition
CLIP 10/16/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Fun Of His Buck Teeth In Throwback Kid Photo
CLIP 10/16/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Play Pictionary & Joke About His 'Really Bad' Drawing Skills
CLIP 10/16/20
Courteney Cox Hilariously Recreates Viral 'Dreams' TikTok With Roller Skates & Cranberry Juice
CLIP 10/16/20
Bob Saget Sent Message Of Support To Lori Loughlin Before Prison Sentence: 'She’s A Sweetheart'
CLIP 10/16/20
Rose McGowan Fires Back At Sarah Jeffery Calling 'Charmed' Reboot Criticism 'Pathetic'
CLIP 10/16/20
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Hosting Time100 Special On Improving Digital World
CLIP 10/16/20
Ashley Tisdale Shocked Finding Out Sex Of Her Baby
CLIP 10/16/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Join Joe Biden For A Virtual Chat About Voting
CLIP 10/16/20
Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will, Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Files Probate Case
CLIP 10/16/20
K-Pop Supergroup SuperM’s Big Break I Turning Point
CLIP 10/16/20
Chris Harrison’s Reporting Career Prepared Him For ‘Bachelor’ I Turning Point
CLIP 10/16/20
Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler & More Celebrities React To Trump & Biden’s Town Halls
CLIP 10/16/20
John Legend Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Chrissy Teigen After Baby Loss: 'Our Love Will Remain'
CLIP 10/16/20
G-Eazy Says Songs About His Exes Aren't 'Spiteful': 'It's Never Been That Direct'
CLIP 10/16/20
Joe Jonas Pens Sweet Message To Sophie Turner For Engagement Anniversary
CLIP 10/16/20
Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign’s Mohawk Is Looking Slicker Than Ever In New Pic
CLIP 10/15/20
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Those Lily-Rose Depp Makeout Pics Left Him 'Feeling Embarrassed'
CLIP 10/15/20
Cardi B Confirms She & Husband Offset Are Back Together: 'It's Hard Not To Talk To Your Best Friend'
CLIP 10/15/20
Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
CLIP 10/15/20
Chip & Joanna Gaines Tease Inspiring New Project With Chef Who Lost His Arm 10 Years Ago
CLIP 10/15/20
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Having Fun' With Comedian Jeff Dye: 'She's Single' (Reports)
CLIP 10/15/20
Nikki Bella Had No Feelings 'At All' For Artem Chigvintsev During ‘DWTS’ While Engaged To John Cena
CLIP 10/15/20
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Seems 'Really Happy' & Thinks She's Engaged
CLIP 10/15/20
Becca Kufrin Is Freezing Her Eggs After Garrett Yrigoyen Split: 'I'm Not a Spring Chicken' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/15/20
Nicki Minaj's Newborn Son Showered With Gifts From Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
CLIP 10/15/20
Princess Eugenie Wishes 'Unique' Mom Sarah Ferguson Happy Birthday With Loving Tribute
CLIP 10/15/20
’90 Day Fiancé’s’ Darcey Silva Gushes Being Engaged To Georgi Rusev: ‘We’re Loving Life’
CLIP 10/15/20
Meghan McCain Shares First Photo Of Daughter Liberty
CLIP 10/15/20
John Cena Secretly Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzedah
CLIP 10/15/20
Does Lily James Think She Relates To ‘Rebecca’ Character Being Under Scrutiny?
CLIP 10/15/20
Queen Elizabeth Attends First In-Person Event With Prince William Since Pandemic Began
CLIP 10/15/20
Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Breakup After Nearly 8 Years of Marriage | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/15/20
‘RHOBH’s’ Garcelle Beauvais Will Miss Denise Richards: ‘I Am Really Bummed’
CLIP 10/15/20
Luke Combs Reveals How His Wife First Reacted To ‘Crazy Beautiful’
CLIP 10/15/20
Addison Rae Says Age Gap With Pal Kourtney Kardashian Is Beneficial: ‘I’ve Learned So Much’
CLIP 10/15/20
BTS Wows Performing 'Dynamite' At Billboard Music Awards
CLIP 10/15/20
Demi Lovato Performs Political Ballad 'Commander In Chief' For The First Time At 2020 BBMAs
CLIP 10/14/20
Lizzo Inspires Fans To Stay True To Themselves In BBMAs Speech: 'There's Power In Who You Are'
CLIP 10/14/20
John Legend Honors Chrissy Teigen With Emotional BBMAs Performance After Pregnancy Loss
CLIP 10/14/20
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant Gush Over Russell Wilson’s Photo Of Baby Boy Win Rockin’ A ‘Fly’ Outfit
CLIP 10/14/20
Melania Trump Reveals 14-Year-Old Son Barron Tested Positive For COVID-19
CLIP 10/14/20
Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E Kick Off Billboard Music Awards With Uplifting Performance
CLIP 10/14/20
Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka Has Adorable Play Date With WNBA Star Candace Parker
CLIP 10/14/20
Kate Middleton Meets With Families Who Suffered Baby Loss
CLIP 10/14/20
Gloria Estefan's Daughter Emily Tearfully Recalls Mom's Surprising Reaction To Her Coming Out
CLIP 10/14/20
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Choppy Retro Bangs Courtesy Of Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton
CLIP 10/14/20
Lizzo Celebrates 6 Months Being Vegan: 'Love Yourself At All Stages in Your Life'
CLIP 10/14/20
Do Ashley I. & Kendall Long Think Dale Moss Is The One For ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley?
CLIP 10/14/20
Jessica Simpson Strikes A Sultry Pose In Bodysuit For Date Night: 'No Pants Required'
CLIP 10/14/20
Maren Morris Reveals How Chrissy Teigen Helped Her Cope With Postpartum Depression
CLIP 10/14/20
Christina Anstead Reflects On Filming ‘Flip or Flop’ With EX- Husband Tarek El Moussa
CLIP 10/14/20
Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Call Matthew McConaughey & Robert Downey Jr. Bad On-screen Kissers
CLIP 10/14/20
Kristen Bell Gets Candid About Dax Shepard’s Relapse: ‘I Will Continue To Stand By Him’
CLIP 10/14/20
LeBron James Surprises Daughter Zhuri With Epic Playhouse For 6th Birthday
CLIP 10/14/20
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe & Gianna With New Tattoo Honoring Their Whole Family
CLIP 10/13/20
Conchata Ferrell, Star of ‘Two And A Half Men’ Dies At 77 After Heart Attack
CLIP 10/13/20
Clare Crawley Admits She 'Didn't Give Up' On 'Bachelorette' Despite Rumored Shakeup
CLIP 10/13/20
Joe Jonas Shows Off New Sophie Turner Neck Tattoo
CLIP 10/13/20
Meghan Markle Wants To 'Make This World Better For Archie'
CLIP 10/13/20
Nicole Kidman ‘Really Wanted’ Julia Roberts’ Role In ‘Notting Hill’: ‘I Wasn't Talented Enough’
CLIP 10/13/20
Tiffany Trump Parties With Boyfriend Michael Boulos In Miami For 27th Birthday
CLIP 10/13/20
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Decades-Long Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 10/13/20
Miranda Kerr Tells Katy Perry She's 'Amazing' As New Mom Returns To Work: 'Love You'
CLIP 10/13/20
Chris Brown Scores Sweet Giggles From 10-Month-Old Son Aeko During Playtime
CLIP 10/13/20
Sarah Jeffery Slams Rose McGowan & Holly Marie Combs Over 'Charmed' Reboot Criticism
CLIP 10/13/20
Clare Crawley Says It 'Feels Good' To Have 'Blown Up' 'Bachelorette'
CLIP 10/13/20
YouTube Star Noel Miller Engaged To Girlfriend Aleena: ‘I’ve Been Waiting A Long Time For This’
CLIP 10/13/20
Megan Thee Stallion Pens Powerful Op-Ed About Protecting Black Women
CLIP 10/13/20
John Travolta Pens Tribute To Kelly Preston On What Would Have Been Her 58th Birthday
CLIP 10/13/20
Mike Tyson Sparks Concern After Slurring Speech & Falling Asleep During Live Interview
CLIP 10/13/20
Snoop Dogg Honors Kobe Bryant With New Tattoo After Lakers Win NBA Championship
CLIP 10/13/20
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Advice She Gave Clare Crawley Ahead Of 'Bachelorette'
CLIP 10/13/20
Chrishell Stause Admits Freezing Her Eggs Felt Like A 'Dirty Secret' Before Revealing
CLIP 10/13/20
Jeannie Mai Loves ‘DWTS’ Even Though She Admits She’s Not The Best Dancer
CLIP 10/13/20
Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s Front Runner Dale Moss?
CLIP 10/13/20
Kylie Jenner Is 'Terrified' When Letting Kris Jenner Do Her Makeup: 'You're Just Not My Vibe'
CLIP 10/12/20
Amanda Kloots And Her ‘Fearless’ Son Go Horseback Riding With Olivia Munn
CLIP 10/12/20
Neve Campbell Is Holding Her Sons Close After Filming ‘Clouds’
CLIP 10/12/20
Jordan Fisher’s ‘Heart Is Heavy’ Over Extended Broadway Closures
CLIP 10/12/20
'The Crown': Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designers Helped Recreate Iconic Gown
CLIP 10/12/20
Kanye West Unveils First Presidential Campaign Ad & Asks For Write-In Votes
CLIP 10/12/20
Selena Gomez Reveals She Went Through ‘A Bit Of Depression’ During Quarantine
CLIP 10/12/20
Khloe Kardashian Covered In Paint By Nieces Dream, Chicago & Stormi At Halloween Get-Together
CLIP 10/12/20
Sabrina Carpenter Gushes Over 'Clouds' Director Justin Baldoni: 'That Man Has A Lotta Heart'
CLIP 10/12/20
Madison Prewett Fuels Romance Rumors With NBA Player Madison PrewettJr. | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/12/20
Simon Cowell Appears In Good Spirits In Rare Video Months After Back Injury
CLIP 10/12/20
Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos For 2nd Anniversary
CLIP 10/12/20
Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Bare Baby Bump At 4 Months Pregnant
CLIP 10/12/20
Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Ripped Abs On Family Vacation
CLIP 10/12/20
Justin Baldoni Felt Zach Sobiech’s Presence On ‘Clouds’ Set: ‘The Zach Effect Is Real’
CLIP 10/12/20
Kate Middleton Goes Super Glam And Switches Up Signature Look For Dazzling Alexander McQueen Suit
CLIP 10/12/20
Tom Parker Reveals He Has Terminal Brain Cancer: ‘I Am Going To Fight This’
CLIP 10/12/20
Pete Davidson Calls Out J.K. Rowling's 'Very Disappointing' Transgender Remarks On 'SNL'
CLIP 10/12/20
‘Nocturne’s’ Sydney Sweeney & Madison Iseman Reveal How They Related To The Film
CLIP 10/12/20
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Defends Teaching Their Kids How To Shoot Guns: 'No Better Sound'
CLIP 10/12/20
Chrissy Teigen Returns To Social Media After Pregnancy Loss
CLIP 10/12/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.