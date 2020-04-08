Also available on the nbc app

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's cause of death has been revealed. Just days after Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, disappeared in an apparent canoeing accident, authorities have reportedly confirmed the mom of three passed away from accidental drowning. Her husband, David McKean, shared in an emotional Facebook post on April 3 that Maeve, 40, and Gideon had paddled out into a sheltered cove near her mother's home on Chesapeake Bay the previous day, to retrieve a ball they'd been playing with. Gideon’s body was reportedly recovered on April 8, 2,000 feet from where police found his late mother.

