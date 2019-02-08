Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill Dead At 22 From Apparent Overdose

Also available on the NBC app

The Kennedy family is mourning the tragic loss of late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill. The New York Times reports the 22-year-old died from an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., on August 1, 2019. "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family wrote in a statement obtained by Access. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today.'"

