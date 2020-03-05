Also available on the NBC app

Opening statements are underway for the murder trial of Robert Durst. Durst is charged with killing his best friend Susan Berman back in 2000. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege his motive was that Susan was about to implicate him in the death of his first wife Kathleen. He has previously denied those allegations as well. The whole sordid story was the plot for the HBO docuseries "The Jinx." All Access breaks down everything you need to know as his trial begins, and trial attorney Misty Marris and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl each share their thoughts on what's happened in the trial thus far.

