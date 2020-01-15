Robert Downey Jr.'s Co-Stars Rate Him Against Iron Man & Doctor Dolittle In Rapid-Fire Game

Also available on the NBC app

Who would you call to help you change your tire: Robert Downey, Iron Man or Doctor Dolittle? What about to babysit your kids? In a fun, rapid-fire game of "Who You Gonna Call," Access Hollywood's Scott Evans asks Robert and four of his "Dolittle" co-stars – John Cena, Craig Robinson, Harry Collett and Carmel Laniado – to decide whether he or one of his iconic characters would be the go-to guy in various situations. "Dolittle" hits theaters Jan. 17.

