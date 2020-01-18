Robert Downey Jr. Jokes That 'Washing A Car In A Tube Top' Is His Hottest Household Chore

Also available on the NBC app

Robert Downey Jr. is very helpful around the house! While discussing his new movie, "Dolittle," the Marvel star told All Access co-host Scott Evans what his "hottest household chore" was. "If I'm in good shape, it's obviously washing a car in a tube top," he joked, making his "Dolittle" co-stars Harry Collett and Carmel Laniado laugh. Then, he revealed the real way he makes an impact at home: "Any significant other always appreciates it – remember this – when you do the dishes." "Dolittle" hits theaters Jan. 17.

